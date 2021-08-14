Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN) Insider Sells £232,437.26 in Stock

Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN) insider Jeff Woyda sold 6,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,553 ($46.42), for a total value of £232,437.26 ($303,680.77).

Shares of CKN opened at GBX 3,610 ($47.16) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,204.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.11, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59. Clarkson PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 1,966 ($25.69) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,654.85 ($47.75).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a GBX 27 ($0.35) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. Clarkson’s payout ratio is presently -0.82%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CKN. Citigroup began coverage on Clarkson in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price on the stock. began coverage on Clarkson in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price target on the stock. began coverage on Clarkson in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Clarkson from GBX 4,110 ($53.70) to GBX 4,295 ($56.11) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Liberum Capital lifted their price target on Clarkson from GBX 3,200 ($41.81) to GBX 3,850 ($50.30) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,029 ($52.64).

About Clarkson

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment provides services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

