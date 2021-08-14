Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN) Insider Sells £232,437.26 in Stock

Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN) insider Jeff Woyda sold 6,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,553 ($46.42), for a total value of £232,437.26 ($303,680.77).
Shares of CKN opened at GBX 3,610 ($47.16) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,204.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.11, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59. Clarkson PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 1,966 ($25.69) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,654.85 ($47.75).
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a GBX 27 ($0.35) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. Clarkson’s payout ratio is presently -0.82%.
About Clarkson
Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment provides services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.
Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?
Receive News & Ratings for Clarkson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarkson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.