SG Blocks (SGBX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 16th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.19 million for the quarter. SG Blocks had a negative return on equity of 31.43% and a negative net margin of 33.69%.

NASDAQ:SGBX opened at $3.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.47. The stock has a market cap of $30.62 million, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of -5.36. SG Blocks has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $8.70.

SG Blocks, Inc is a design and construction services company, which engages in the business of providing code engineered cargo shipping containers for safe and sustainable construction. It redesigns and converts heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into safe green building blocks for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction.

