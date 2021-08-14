Brokers Set Expectations for Vishay Precision Group, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:VPG)

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vishay Precision Group in a report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Vishay Precision Group’s FY2021 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a report on Friday, August 6th.

NYSE:VPG opened at $38.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.27 million, a PE ratio of 41.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.44. Vishay Precision Group has a 12 month low of $23.42 and a 12 month high of $39.49.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 7.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,334,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 297,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,360,000 after purchasing an additional 97,531 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 208.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 80,675 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 65,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 206,538 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,363,000 after buying an additional 57,767 shares during the period. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Wes Cummins acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.16 per share, with a total value of $341,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,115.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of sensors and sensor-based measurement systems. It operates through the following segments: Foil Technology Products; Force Sensors; and Weighing and Control Systems. The Foil Technology Products segment includes foil resistor and strain gage.

