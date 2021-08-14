Roblox (RBLX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of RBLX opened at $83.96 on Friday. Roblox has a 1 year low of $60.50 and a 1 year high of $103.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.01.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RBLX. Citigroup began coverage on Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Roblox from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Roblox currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.67.

In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.21, for a total transaction of $36,078,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Brett Tolley sold 50,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total transaction of $4,858,620.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,197,200.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 655,177 shares of company stock worth $62,047,378 in the last quarter.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

