Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $315.00 to $337.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Signature Bank traded as high as $268.40 and last traded at $263.73, with a volume of 2185 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $262.44.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Signature Bank from $270.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Stephens increased their price target on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price target on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Signature Bank from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Signature Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Signature Bank by 0.3% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 309,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,932,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Signature Bank by 24.0% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Signature Bank in the second quarter valued at about $267,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Signature Bank in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Signature Bank by 186.8% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 456,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,244,000 after purchasing an additional 297,581 shares during the period.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $244.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.00.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.44. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 34.08%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.49%.

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

