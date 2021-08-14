PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $5.75, but opened at $5.40. PLAYSTUDIOS shares last traded at $5.02, with a volume of 25,706 shares.

The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MYPS. Northland Securities began coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on PLAYSTUDIOS from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer began coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYPS. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS in the second quarter valued at about $163,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS in the second quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS in the second quarter valued at about $285,000. Institutional investors own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

About PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS)

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

