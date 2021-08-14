The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Roth Capital raised their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $24.00. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. The Hackett Group traded as high as $18.99 and last traded at $18.87, with a volume of 919 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.10.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HCKT. Barrington Research raised their price objective on The Hackett Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The Hackett Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,681,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,318,000 after purchasing an additional 47,272 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,657,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,874,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,609,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,999,000 after purchasing an additional 25,194 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,023,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,771,000 after acquiring an additional 11,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in The Hackett Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 454,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,443,000 after buying an additional 26,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $562.87 million, a PE ratio of 103.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.89.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 10.15%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

About The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT)

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

