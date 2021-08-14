Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) Hits New 12-Month Low on Disappointing Earnings

Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $27.43 and last traded at $28.33, with a volume of 4238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.70.

The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.11).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eargo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Eargo from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eargo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

In other Eargo news, CFO Adam Laponis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $384,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Eargo by 232.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,216,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,355,000 after buying an additional 2,249,662 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eargo by 90.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,649,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,833,000 after buying an additional 784,948 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Eargo by 7.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,405,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,111,000 after buying an additional 97,134 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Eargo by 12.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 968,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,354,000 after buying an additional 110,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eargo by 183.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 938,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,457,000 after buying an additional 607,187 shares in the last quarter. 44.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $956.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a current ratio of 9.34.

About Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR)

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

