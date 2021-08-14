Kismet Acquisition Three Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on August 17th (OTCMKTS:KIIIU)

Kismet Acquisition Three’s (OTCMKTS:KIIIU) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, August 17th. Kismet Acquisition Three had issued 25,000,000 shares in its public offering on February 18th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Kismet Acquisition Three’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of KIIIU stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.96. Kismet Acquisition Three has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $10.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIIIU. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three during the 1st quarter valued at $464,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kismet Acquisition Three during the 1st quarter worth $322,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kismet Acquisition Three during the 1st quarter worth $4,272,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in Kismet Acquisition Three during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Kismet Acquisition Three during the 1st quarter worth $642,000.

Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

