Crown ElectroKinetics (CRKN) to Release Earnings on Monday

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 16th. Analysts expect Crown ElectroKinetics to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter.

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.17). On average, analysts expect Crown ElectroKinetics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Crown ElectroKinetics alerts:

NASDAQ CRKN opened at $3.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.52 million and a PE ratio of -1.14. Crown ElectroKinetics has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $6.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.93.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRKN. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crown ElectroKinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Dawson James started coverage on Crown ElectroKinetics in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company.

About Crown ElectroKinetics

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. It offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. in October 2017.

Further Reading: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Crown ElectroKinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown ElectroKinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.