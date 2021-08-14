Short Interest in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Drops By 79.9%

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decrease of 79.9% from the July 15th total of 40,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF stock opened at $78.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.74. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 52 week low of $55.90 and a 52 week high of $78.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.207 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUSL. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $402,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 30,241,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357,177 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 912.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter.

