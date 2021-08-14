Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 534,800 shares, a drop of 65.5% from the July 15th total of 1,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 397,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 408.2% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 137.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $59.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.13. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $46.56 and a 12 month high of $60.88.

