WSP Global Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.38 Per Share (TSE:WSP)

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of WSP Global in a report released on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.26. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for WSP Global’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.62 EPS.
WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.26. The business had revenue of C$1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.70 billion.
Shares of TSE WSP opened at C$159.34 on Friday. WSP Global has a 52 week low of C$82.95 and a 52 week high of C$162.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$145.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.44.
WSP Global Company Profile
WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.
