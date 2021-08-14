Raymond James Increases Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target to C$262.00

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its price target increased by analysts at Raymond James to C$262.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Laurentian set a C$250.00 price objective on Boyd Group Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$248.00 to C$272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$260.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services in a report on Wednesday. Cormark raised their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$265.00 to C$260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$257.46.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

Shares of BYD opened at C$243.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.61, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$231.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.22 billion and a PE ratio of 112.99. Boyd Group Services has a 52 week low of C$184.84 and a 52 week high of C$249.19.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.00 by C($0.51). The company had revenue of C$533.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$574.48 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Boyd Group Services will post 4.8899999 EPS for the current year.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

See Also: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.