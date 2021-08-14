ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) PT Raised to C$51.50 at Cormark

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) had its price objective boosted by Cormark to C$51.50 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cormark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.63% from the stock’s current price. Cormark also issued estimates for ATS Automation Tooling Systems’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$35.50 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st.

TSE:ATA opened at C$43.78 on Thursday. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 52 week low of C$16.28 and a 52 week high of C$44.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of C$4.03 billion and a PE ratio of 63.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$36.13.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$399.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$383.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ATS Automation Tooling Systems will post 1.8599999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ATS Automation Tooling Systems news, Senior Officer Chris Hart sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.84, for a total value of C$338,442.00.

About ATS Automation Tooling Systems

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

