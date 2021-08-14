Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Price Target to C$6.00

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada to C$6.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.79% from the company’s current price.

BIR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.80.

BIR stock opened at C$4.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$4.64. Birchcliff Energy has a one year low of C$1.41 and a one year high of C$5.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 238.50.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$185.61 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

