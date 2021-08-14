Yelp Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:YELP)

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Yelp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now forecasts that the local business review company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.09. Wedbush also issued estimates for Yelp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The local business review company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Yelp from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Yelp from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Yelp in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.56.

Shares of NYSE YELP opened at $38.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.06. Yelp has a 1-year low of $18.67 and a 1-year high of $43.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -254.12 and a beta of 1.85.

In related news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total transaction of $154,604.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 143,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,450,085.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Carolyn Patterson sold 17,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total transaction of $697,439.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,150,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,411 shares of company stock valued at $1,036,398 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Yelp by 531.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,317 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,519 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Yelp during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

