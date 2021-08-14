Analyzing Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) and Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY)

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) and Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Altra Industrial Motion and Berkshire Grey, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altra Industrial Motion 0 1 4 0 2.80 Berkshire Grey 0 0 0 0 N/A

Altra Industrial Motion presently has a consensus target price of $64.17, indicating a potential upside of 3.53%. Given Altra Industrial Motion’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Altra Industrial Motion is more favorable than Berkshire Grey.

Profitability

This table compares Altra Industrial Motion and Berkshire Grey’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altra Industrial Motion 8.07% 11.14% 5.29% Berkshire Grey N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Altra Industrial Motion and Berkshire Grey’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altra Industrial Motion $1.73 billion 2.33 -$25.50 million $2.88 21.52 Berkshire Grey N/A N/A -$1.65 million N/A N/A

Berkshire Grey has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Altra Industrial Motion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.1% of Altra Industrial Motion shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.3% of Berkshire Grey shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Altra Industrial Motion shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Altra Industrial Motion beats Berkshire Grey on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears. The Automation and Specialty segment consists brands such as Kollmorgen, Portescap, Thomson, and Jacobs Vehicle Systems (JVS). The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Braintree, MA.

About Berkshire Grey

Berkshire Grey Inc. is a pure-play robotics company. It offers fully integrated, AI-based software and hardware solutions to automate warehouses and logistics fulfillment centers. Berkshire Grey Inc., formerly known as Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp, is based in WASHINGTON.

