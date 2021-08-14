Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) vs. PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) Financial Contrast

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) and Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Get PAVmed alerts:

PAVmed has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pro-Dex has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares PAVmed and Pro-Dex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PAVmed N/A -844.91% -93.52% Pro-Dex 15.47% 30.20% 17.23%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.6% of PAVmed shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.0% of Pro-Dex shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.1% of PAVmed shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 40.8% of Pro-Dex shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PAVmed and Pro-Dex’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PAVmed N/A N/A -$34.28 million ($0.43) -14.30 Pro-Dex $34.83 million 3.14 $6.11 million N/A N/A

Pro-Dex has higher revenue and earnings than PAVmed.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for PAVmed and Pro-Dex, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PAVmed 0 0 4 0 3.00 Pro-Dex 0 0 0 0 N/A

PAVmed presently has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 21.95%. Given PAVmed’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PAVmed is more favorable than Pro-Dex.

Summary

Pro-Dex beats PAVmed on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PAVmed

PAVmed Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; and EsoCheck, an esophageal cell collection device for the early detection of adenocarcinoma of the esophagus and Barrett's Esophagus (BE). Its product pipeline also comprises EsoGuard, a molecular diagnostic esophageal DNA test; EsoCure, an esophageal ablation device to treat dysplastic BE; PortIO, an implantable intraosseous vascular access device; NextFlo, a disposable infusion platform technology; PortIO, an implantable intraosseous vascular access device; and DisappEAR, a resorbable pediatric ear tube, as well as NextCath and Caldus. The company was formerly known as PAXmed Inc. and changed its name to PAVmed Inc. in April 2015. PAVmed Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

About Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and maxocranial facial markets. It also provides engineering, quality, and regulatory consulting services; and manufactures and sells rotary air motors to various industries. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for PAVmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAVmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.