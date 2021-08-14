Financial Comparison: Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) versus CryoLife (NYSE:CRY)

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) and Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares CryoLife and Motus GI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CryoLife -4.15% 2.39% 0.94% Motus GI -14,376.86% -82.42% -42.82%

CryoLife has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Motus GI has a beta of 2.61, meaning that its share price is 161% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.4% of CryoLife shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.0% of Motus GI shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of CryoLife shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of Motus GI shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CryoLife and Motus GI’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CryoLife $253.23 million 3.90 -$16.68 million $0.25 100.56 Motus GI $100,000.00 369.55 -$19.26 million ($0.60) -1.32

CryoLife has higher revenue and earnings than Motus GI. Motus GI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CryoLife, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for CryoLife and Motus GI, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CryoLife 0 1 2 0 2.67 Motus GI 0 0 3 0 3.00

CryoLife currently has a consensus price target of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.29%. Motus GI has a consensus price target of $1.85, indicating a potential upside of 134.18%. Given Motus GI’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Motus GI is more favorable than CryoLife.

CryoLife Company Profile

CryoLife, Inc. engages in the manufacture, process and distribution of medical devices and implantable human tissues. It operates through the Medical Devices and Preservation Services segments. The Medical Devices segment includes revenues from sales of BioGlue products, aortic stents and stent grafts, On-X products, CardioGenesis cardiac laser therapy, PerClot, and PhotoFix. The Preservation Services segment focuses on revenues from preservation of cardiac and vascular implantable human tissues. The company was founded on January 19, 1984 and is headquartered in Kennesaw, GA.

Motus GI Company Profile

Motus GI Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with colonoscopy in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

