-$0.73 Earnings Per Share Expected for Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) to announce ($0.73) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Spire’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.72) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.73). Spire reported earnings of ($0.37) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 97.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spire will report full-year earnings of $4.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.44. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.56. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Spire.

Get Spire alerts:

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Spire had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 11.05%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Spire from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.22.

SR opened at $72.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Spire has a 1 year low of $50.58 and a 1 year high of $77.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Spire’s payout ratio is 69.15%.

In other news, Director John P. Stupp, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Spire stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $448,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,160 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Spire by 3,467.1% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 527,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,154,000 after buying an additional 513,130 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spire in the first quarter worth $37,411,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Spire in the fourth quarter worth $32,089,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spire by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,311,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $466,360,000 after buying an additional 367,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Spire by 16.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,615,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,761,000 after buying an additional 233,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spire (SR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.