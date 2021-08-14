Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Holdings Decreased by Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $409.96. 2,223,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,913,372. The business’s 50-day moving average is $397.65. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $295.04 and a twelve month high of $409.96.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

