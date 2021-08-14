Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Plus Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It engages in developing treatments for cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company’s product candidate consists of DocePLUS which are in clinical stage. Plus Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Cytori Therapeutics Inc., is based in Austin, Texas. “

Get Plus Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

Plus Therapeutics stock opened at $2.08 on Thursday. Plus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.79 and a twelve month high of $5.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.36. The company has a market cap of $25.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.36.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Plus Therapeutics will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Plus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Plus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $334,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Plus Therapeutics by 824.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 635,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Plus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000. 1.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Plus Therapeutics

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium NanoLiposomes, a patented radiotherapy for patients with recurrent glioblastoma, which is in the Phase 1 dose-finding clinical trial.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plus Therapeutics (PSTV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.