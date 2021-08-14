Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Given a €164.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) has been assigned a €164.00 ($192.94) price objective by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.07% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €167.00 ($196.47) target price on Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Independent Research set a €155.00 ($182.35) target price on Deutsche Börse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €171.00 ($201.18) target price on Deutsche Börse and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €154.00 ($181.18) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €157.69 ($185.52).

Get Deutsche Börse alerts:

Shares of DB1 opened at €147.30 ($173.29) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €143.48. Deutsche Börse has a fifty-two week low of €124.85 ($146.88) and a fifty-two week high of €160.60 ($188.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.32, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion and a PE ratio of 24.99.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.