Zacks Investment Research Upgrades BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) to Hold

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BELLUS Health is a global health company focused on the development and commercialization of products to provide innovative health solutions to address critical unmet medical needs. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.35.

BLU stock opened at $3.35 on Thursday. BELLUS Health has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $4.96. The company has a market capitalization of $262.43 million, a PE ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.11.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). BELLUS Health had a negative return on equity of 28.96% and a negative net margin of 249,173.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BELLUS Health will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLU. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 2,813.6% during the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,913,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813,619 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 348.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 170,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 132,800 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 343.1% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 59,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 46,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.64% of the company’s stock.

BELLUS Health Company Profile

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

