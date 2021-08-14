Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.66% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Organogenesis is a leading regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of solutions for the Advanced Wound Care and Surgical & Sports Medicine markets. “

Get Organogenesis alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ORGO. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Organogenesis from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Organogenesis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Organogenesis from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.20.

Organogenesis stock opened at $15.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 41.92 and a beta of 1.85. Organogenesis has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $24.34.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. Organogenesis had a return on equity of 43.70% and a net margin of 11.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Organogenesis will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Organogenesis news, Director Glenn H. Nussdorf sold 3,887,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total value of $63,755,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Dennis Erani sold 9,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $172,740.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,314,517 shares in the company, valued at $24,936,387.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,501,218 shares of company stock worth $73,031,108. 57.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 709,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,787,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 482,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after purchasing an additional 151,586 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the 2nd quarter valued at $268,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 314.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 163,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 124,200 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the 2nd quarter valued at $693,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.38% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis Company Profile

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

Featured Story: Buyback

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Organogenesis (ORGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Organogenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organogenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.