Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Downgraded to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $3.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $5.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 17.81% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.15.

Aprea Therapeutics stock opened at $3.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $77.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of -0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.78. Aprea Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.38 and a 12 month high of $31.45.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). Research analysts predict that Aprea Therapeutics will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 264.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 43,765 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $1,551,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 111.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 998,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after acquiring an additional 525,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

