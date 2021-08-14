Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) to Sell

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avalara Inc. is a provider of cloud-based tax compliance solutions. It offers businesses of all sizes achieve compliance with transaction taxes including sales and use, VAT, excise, communications and other tax types. Avalara Inc. is based in Seattle, United States. “

Get Avalara alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Avalara from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Avalara from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price objective on Avalara from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Avalara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avalara has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.07.

Avalara stock opened at $165.17 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $157.95. Avalara has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $185.37. The firm has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of -175.71 and a beta of 0.71.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.28. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avalara will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rajeev Singh sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.02, for a total transaction of $119,014.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total value of $195,224.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,110,849.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,762 shares of company stock valued at $12,846,509. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVLR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Avalara by 91.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avalara by 1,328.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Avalara by 243.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Avalara by 36,306.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Avalara in the second quarter valued at $41,000. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

Recommended Story: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avalara (AVLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.