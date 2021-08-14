Hydro One (TSE:H) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Hydro One (TSE:H) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.03, reports. The firm had revenue of C$1.72 billion for the quarter.

Shares of H stock traded up C$0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching C$31.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 437,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,901. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$30.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.37. Hydro One has a one year low of C$26.38 and a one year high of C$31.54.

Get Hydro One alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.2663 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Hydro One’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Hydro One’s payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Hydro One to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hydro One to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$32.00 price target on shares of Hydro One in a research report on Wednesday. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$33.00 price target on shares of Hydro One in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$31.40.

Hydro One Company Profile

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.