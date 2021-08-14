New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.100-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.120. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Williams Capital restated a buy rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Jersey Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on New Jersey Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on New Jersey Resources in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded New Jersey Resources from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.80.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

Shares of NJR stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $38.59. The company had a trading volume of 491,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,028. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. New Jersey Resources has a twelve month low of $25.87 and a twelve month high of $44.41.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $367.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.53 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that New Jersey Resources will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is 64.56%.

In other news, VP Timothy F. Shea sold 10,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $413,541.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,415,088.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 3,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $131,707.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,057.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.