PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY) Shares Down 5.2%

Shares of PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY) traded down 5.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.47 and last traded at $3.47. 17,437 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 223% from the average session volume of 5,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.66.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PT XL Axiata Tbk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.54.

PT XL Axiata Tbk engages in the provision of telephony services. It offers the following products and services: cellular mobile network, internet services provider, closed fixed network services, internet telephony service for public interest license, internet interconnection services, and packet switched local fixed network license.

