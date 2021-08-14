MorphoSys (OTCMKTS:MPSYF) Trading Down 39.1%

MorphoSys AG (OTCMKTS:MPSYF)’s stock price was down 39.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $51.60 and last traded at $51.60. Approximately 525 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 2,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.75.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.09.

About MorphoSys (OTCMKTS:MPSYF)

MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.

Featured Article: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.