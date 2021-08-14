LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.58% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “LSB Industries, Inc., is a diversified holding company involved in manufacturing operations through its subsidiaries. It manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. The company operates through Chemical Business which manufactures and sells nitrogen based chemical products including high purity and commercial grade anhydrous ammonia, industrial and fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate, urea ammonium nitrate, nitric acids in various concentrations, nitrogen solutions, diesel exhaust fluid and various other products. It’s Engineered Products Business markets a proprietary line of precision metal working machine tools and industrial performance solutions to customers worldwide. The company owns and operates facilities in Cherokee, Alabama, El Dorado, Arkansas and Pryor, Oklahoma, and operates a facility within a global chemical company’s complex in Baytown, TX. LSB’s products are sold through distributors and directly to end customers throughout the United States. “

Shares of LSB Industries stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $9.21. The stock had a trading volume of 141,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,535. LSB Industries has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $9.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market cap of $279.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LXU. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in LSB Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LSB Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in LSB Industries by 2,688.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,884 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 26,884 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in LSB Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LSB Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. 29.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSB Industries Company Profile

LSB Industries, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells chemical products in the United States. It provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

