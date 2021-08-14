Sentinel Chain (SENC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $77,332.00

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. During the last week, Sentinel Chain has traded 27.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Sentinel Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentinel Chain has a market cap of $256,700.30 and $77,332.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00057401 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00015085 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $421.27 or 0.00886092 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.00 or 0.00105175 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Sentinel Chain Profile

SENC is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 coins. The official message board for Sentinel Chain is www.medium.com/sentinelchain . The official website for Sentinel Chain is www.sentinel-chain.org . The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinal Chain is a B2B blockchain-based marketplace that aims to provide affordable and secure financial services to the unbanked. The project's team will create a process that transforms livestock from ‘dead capital’ to a fungible asset with a transparent and clearly defined value. The Sentinel Chain Token (SENC) will be an ERC20-compatible token that allows global financial service providers and SENC token holders to participate in the Sentinel Chain marketplace. “

Sentinel Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

