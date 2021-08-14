iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Shares Acquired by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,898 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF comprises 1.5% of Ledyard National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Ledyard National Bank owned 0.19% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF worth $14,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGE. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 1,347.4% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 25.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter.

ESGE traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,536,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,002,306. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.97. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 1-year low of $34.21 and a 1-year high of $47.37.

