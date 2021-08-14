F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) Issues Earnings Results

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ FSTX traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.92. The stock had a trading volume of 376,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,769. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.18. F-star Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.88 and a 12 month high of $15.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FSTX shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on F-star Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on F-star Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded F-star Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. B. Riley initiated coverage on F-star Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on F-star Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. F-star Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

F-star Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company develops tetravalent bispecific antibodies for cancer therapy. Its medicines are used in immuno-oncology treatments. The company's principal product candidate is FS118, is currently being evaluated in a proof-of-concept Phase 2 trial in PD-1/PD-L1 acquired resistance head and neck cancer patients.

