eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.860-$0.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.42 billion-$2.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.89 billion.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded eBay from a positive rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays increased their price target on eBay from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.43.

NASDAQ EBAY traded up $5.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,836,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,626,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.40. eBay has a 52 week low of $45.36 and a 52 week high of $74.15. The company has a market cap of $50.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 71.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.57%.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $56,213.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,014.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

