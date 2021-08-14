ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.150-$0.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $64 million-$64.40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $62.46 million.ZIX also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.580-$0.600 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ZIX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.50.

NASDAQ ZIXI remained flat at $$7.29 during mid-day trading on Friday. 247,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,549. ZIX has a 1 year low of $5.24 and a 1 year high of $10.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.78, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. ZIX had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a positive return on equity of 79.47%. The firm had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. ZIX’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that ZIX will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ZIX

Zix Corporation provides solutions for email encryption, data loss prevention, threat protection, unified archiving, and cloud data backup in the United States, Israel, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; and Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

