Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Reduces Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5,475.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 43,017,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,232,753,000 after purchasing an additional 42,246,120 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 30,174.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,250,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232,843 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,568,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,330,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374,723 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 199.1% during the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,697,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 51,274,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,668,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,264 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $51.39. 6,751,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,844,286. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.97. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.53 and a 52-week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

