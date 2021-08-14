OKB (OKB) Price Reaches $23.21 on Exchanges

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. One OKB coin can now be bought for approximately $23.21 or 0.00048740 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OKB has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and $426.40 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OKB has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OKB alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00057489 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003105 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00015141 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.21 or 0.00886619 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.05 or 0.00105097 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001960 BTC.

About OKB

OKB (CRYPTO:OKB) is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. OKB’s official Twitter account is @OKEx and its Facebook page is accessible here . OKB’s official website is www.okex.com . The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

Buying and Selling OKB

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “OKBUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for OKB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.