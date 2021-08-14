Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTX) Trading Up 0.3%

Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTX) shares traded up 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.56 and last traded at $26.56. 6,671 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 5,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.48.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF stock. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTX) by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,372 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.29% of Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

