Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.110-$1.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $520 million-$520 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $520.41 million.Bottomline Technologies (de) also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.240-$0.260 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.00.

Get Bottomline Technologies (de) alerts:

NASDAQ EPAY traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.59. 275,317 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,632. Bottomline Technologies has a 52-week low of $36.05 and a 52-week high of $55.09. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.39 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.47.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $122.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Bottomline Technologies (de)’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, insider John Francis Kelly sold 842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $31,659.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,794.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 7,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $293,478.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,219 shares of company stock worth $1,079,077. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Bottomline Technologies (de)

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.