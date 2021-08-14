Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.110-$1.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $520 million-$520 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $520.41 million.Bottomline Technologies (de) also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.240-$0.260 EPS.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.00.
NASDAQ EPAY traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.59. 275,317 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,632. Bottomline Technologies has a 52-week low of $36.05 and a 52-week high of $55.09. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.39 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.47.
In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, insider John Francis Kelly sold 842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $31,659.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,794.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 7,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $293,478.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,219 shares of company stock worth $1,079,077. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
About Bottomline Technologies (de)
Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.
