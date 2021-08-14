iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Position Cut by Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 92.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,499 shares during the quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 202.8% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.1% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $50,000.

Shares of IVW stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $76.53. 1,043,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,140,875. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $54.92 and a one year high of $76.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.62.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

