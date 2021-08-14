Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Everspin Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 17.16%. Everspin Technologies updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.070-$-0.040 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRAM traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,846. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Everspin Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $8.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.82 million, a P/E ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 1.51.

Get Everspin Technologies alerts:

In related news, insider Aparna Oka sold 4,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total value of $27,228.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,241 shares in the company, valued at $63,174.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,770 shares of company stock worth $39,031. Insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Everspin Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) by 98.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,262 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.21% of Everspin Technologies worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 24.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everspin Technologies Company Profile

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for embedded MRAM.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Everspin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everspin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.