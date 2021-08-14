Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC Acquires 39 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 519 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,864,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,297 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 80,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $53,434,000 after acquiring an additional 995,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Tesla by 217.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 827,381 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $552,633,000 after acquiring an additional 566,506 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,971,355 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,973,095,000 after acquiring an additional 404,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,595,090 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,065,408,000 after purchasing an additional 348,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total transaction of $530,810.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,154,662.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.17, for a total value of $930,255.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,164,014.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,675 shares of company stock valued at $38,960,554 over the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $5.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $717.17. The company had a trading volume of 16,671,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,786,559. The company has a market cap of $710.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 373.53, a PEG ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $660.54. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $325.33 and a one year high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSLA. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $590.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $718.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $581.89.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.