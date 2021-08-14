Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC Sells 11,840 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,840 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $531,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 141.2% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 4,179 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 29,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 9,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HDV traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.02. 318,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,478. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.09. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $76.23 and a 12 month high of $100.48.

