Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC Sells 61,793 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,793 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Savior LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 112.4% during the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 7,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPSB traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $31.27. 1,536,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,625,599. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.28. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $31.44.

