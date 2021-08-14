Gaucho Group (OTCMKTS:VINO) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VINO) shares were down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.20 and last traded at $3.21. Approximately 66,744 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 684,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.42.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Gaucho Group during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Gaucho Group during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gaucho Group during the first quarter worth $67,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gaucho Group during the second quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Gaucho Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 0.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaucho Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VINO)

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development and operation of real estate projects. It operates through the Real Estate Development, Fashion and E-Commerce, and Corporate. The Real Estate Development segment includes hospitality and winery operations. The Fashion and E-Commerce segment focuses on the manufacture and sale of high-end fashion and accessories sold through an e-commerce platform.

