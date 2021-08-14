Gaucho Group (OTCMKTS:VINO) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VINO) shares were down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.20 and last traded at $3.21. Approximately 66,744 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 684,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.42.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Gaucho Group during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Gaucho Group during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gaucho Group during the first quarter worth $67,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gaucho Group during the second quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Gaucho Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 0.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development and operation of real estate projects. It operates through the Real Estate Development, Fashion and E-Commerce, and Corporate. The Real Estate Development segment includes hospitality and winery operations. The Fashion and E-Commerce segment focuses on the manufacture and sale of high-end fashion and accessories sold through an e-commerce platform.

