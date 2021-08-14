Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (ETR:MUV2) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (ETR:MUV2) shares rose 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €249.60 ($293.65) and last traded at €249.35 ($293.35). Approximately 441,320 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 732,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at €245.50 ($288.82).

The stock has a market capitalization of $34.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €232.67.

About Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (ETR:MUV2)

MÃ¼nchener RÃ¼ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in MÃ¼nchen engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

