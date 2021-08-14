Planet 13 (OTCMKTS:PLNHF) Shares Down 2.7%

Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLNHF)’s share price traded down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.11 and last traded at $5.13. 449,562 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 780,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.27.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Planet 13 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Get Planet 13 alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.25.

Planet 13 Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and production of cannabis products. The firm operates the Planet 13 Superstore, which dispenses the Medizin and Planet 13 product lines. It also provides consultation, education and convenience services. The firm also operates Trece, a Mexican themed restaurant.

Recommended Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Planet 13 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet 13 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.